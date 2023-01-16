Lightweight Materials for Electric Vehicles Market Set to Witness Explosive Growth by 2029 | Arcelor Mittal, POSCO, United States Steel Corporation

“

Research Cognizance offers the latest published report on Lightweight Materials for Electric Vehicles Market Analysis and Forecast 2022-2029 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global Lightweight Materials for Electric Vehicles players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

Compared with the fuel vehicle, the structure of the electric vehicle cancels the engine, transmission, fuel tank and other structures, but increases the power battery, which accounts for a larger proportion of the total weight of the vehicle. Therefore, the research on Lightweight Technology of electric vehicles is more urgent. It is necessary to balance the increased weight of power battery through lightweight design. In the case of ensuring vehicle safety and body strength, using lightweight materials can reduce the weight of the body and increase the driving range of electric vehicles

Some of the Top companies Influencing this Market are:

Arcelor Mittal, POSCO, United States Steel Corporation, Voestalpine, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Gestamp, BENTELER International AG, Novelis Inc., Alcoa, Nanshan Aluminum Co., Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Zhongwang Group, RSM Group, Toray, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Teijin, China Jushi Co., CPIC, Johns Manville, BASF, Formosa Plastic, Evonik.

This report provides a detailed and analytical look at the various companies that are working to achieve a high market share in the global Lightweight Materials for Electric Vehicles market. Data is provided for the top and fastest-growing segments. This report implements a balanced mix of primary and secondary research methodologies for analysis. Markets are categorized according to key criteria. To this end, the report includes a section dedicated to the company profile. This report will help you identify your needs, discover problem areas, discover better opportunities, and help all your organization’s primary leadership processes. You can ensure the performance of your public relations efforts and monitor customer objections to stay one step ahead and limit losses.

Global Lightweight Materials for Electric Vehicles Market Detail Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

High Strength Steel

Aluminium Alloy

Magnesium Alloy

Carbon Fibre

Compound mMterial

Plastic

Others Automotive Body

Battery Pack

Chassis

Interior and Exterior Decoration

Electric Machinery

Others

Segmentation by Industry:

Automotive Body

Battery Pack

Chassis

Interior and Exterior Decoration

Electric Machinery

Others

Table of Contents

Global Lightweight Materials for Electric Vehicles Market Report 2022 – Growth, Trend, and Forecast to 2029

Chapter 1 Lightweight Materials for Electric Vehicles Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Lightweight Materials for Electric Vehicles Industry

Chapter 3 Global Lightweight Materials for Electric Vehicles Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2022)

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2022)

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Lightweight Materials for Electric Vehicles Market Forecast (2022-2028)

Chapter 13 Appendix

