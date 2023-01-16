Pharma Grade Gelatin Market 2022 Development Status – GELITA, DONGBAO, QUNLI

“
Gelatin is a soluble protein obtained by the partial hydrolysis of collagen derived from the bones, hides and skins of animals (mainly from cows, pigs and fishes). To extract gelatin, the native collagen is rendered soluble via acid, alkaline or enzymatic treatment and then boiled in water.
For gelatin to be considered pharma-medical grade, it needs to meet certain standards:
Quality Control and Traceability
Testing, control and full traceability are important: careful selection of raw materials and suppliers, swift collection and transport, and strict testing and control of raw materials to ensure optimal quality and safety.
Technical specifications
Gelatin has to meet the specifications described within the pharmacopeia:
gel strength range
pH range
conductivity
loss on drying
zinc content
chromium content
microbiological limits
GMP Compliant
Gelatin needs to be produced in alignment with good manufacturing practices (GMP) suitable for its intended application (e.g. excipient, raw material for medical devices, tissue engineering etc). The process is audited by pharmaceutical companies.
Special Adaptations
Raw materials for medical devices and other specific applications (parenteral, regenerative medicine, cell culture, etc.) may have additional requirements depending on the final application, such as additional virus inactivation studies, free of endotoxins / pyrogens and free of mycoplasma.
GELITA, DONGBAO, QUNLI, Nitta, Sterling Gelatin, Weishardt, Yasin Gelatin, Rousselot Biomedical, El Nasr Gelatin, Trobas Gelatine, Lapi Gelatine, Italgelatine, Norland, PB Gelatins.
Global Pharma Grade Gelatin Market Detail Segmentation:
Segmentation by Type:
Pig Skin Gelatin
Bovine Hides Gelatin
Fish Skin Gelatine
Others Gelatin Capsules
Gelatin-Based Plasma Substitutes
Gelatin-Based Hemostats
Vaccines
Others
Segmentation by Industry:
Gelatin Capsules
Gelatin-Based Plasma Substitutes
Gelatin-Based Hemostats
Vaccines
Others
Table of Contents
Table of Content
Global Pharma Grade Gelatin Market Report 2022 – Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2029
Chapter 1 Pharma Grade Gelatin Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Pharma Grade Gelatin Industry
Chapter 3 Global Pharma Grade Gelatin Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2022)
Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2022)
Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Pharma Grade Gelatin Market Forecast (2022-2028)
Chapter 13 Appendix
