Food Extrusion Equipment Market Study Offering Insights on Latest Advancements, Trends and Analysis to 2029 |BCH Ltd, Baker Perkins, Bühler Group

Extrusion is used in food processing, forcing soft mixed ingredients through an opening in a perforated plate or die designed to produce the required shape. The extruded food is then cut to a specific size by blades. The machine which forces the mix through the die is an extruder, and the mix is known as the extrudate. The extruder is typically a large, rotating screw tightly fitting within a stationary barrel, at the end of which is the die.

Extrusion enables mass production of food via a continuous, efficient system that ensures uniformity of the final product. Food products manufactured using extrusion usually have a high starch content. These include some pasta, breads (croutons, bread sticks, and flat breads), many breakfast cereals and ready-to-eat snacks, confectionery, pre-made cookie dough, some b

BCH Ltd, Baker Perkins, Bühler Group, Coperion, Akron Tool＆Die Co.，Inc./Diamond America, Clextral (Groupe Legris Industries), Pavan (GEA), Almex (Triott), The Bonnot, American Extrusion International, Amandus Kahl GmbH＆Co. KG, Hiwant.

Global Food Extrusion Equipment Market Detail Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Single-screw Extruder

Twin-screw Extruder Pasta

Cereal Product

Snacks & Confectionery

Meats & Sausages

Pet Food

Others

Segmentation by Industry:

Pasta

Cereal Product

Snacks & Confectionery

Meats & Sausages

Pet Food

Others

