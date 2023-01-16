Candle Melt Market Is Expected to Boom: P＆G(Febreze), SC Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser

“

Candle melt is a fun and easy way to fill your home or office with amazing fragrances that last. Whether you want to freshen a room or diffuse a calming scent, you can do it by melting scented wax cubes.

There are so many benefits of using candle melt over other fragrance options like candles. Wax melts come in smaller pieces of wax, allowing you more control over your fragrance. Unlike a candle, you can increase or decrease the number of wax melts in your wax warmer to adjust the strength of your fragrance.

Wax melts are also safer than burning traditional candles, especially when you choose soy wax melts made with natural ingredients. Because scented wax melts don’t require a flame to melt the wax, they don’t pose a fire threat and are safe for children.

P＆G(Febreze), SC Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser, Rimports Limited, Yankee Candle, Scentsy, Happy Wax, The Candle Daddy, Farm Raised Candles, Flippin’ Happy, kanlarens, EBM Creations, Better Homes & Gardens, ScentSationals, Courtneys Candles & Creations, Shortie’s Candle, Mels Candles & More.

Segmentation by Type:

Citrus

Floral

Fruity

Warm & Spicy

Other Fragrance Home

Offices

Commercial Buildings

Spa & Yoga

Other

Segmentation by Industry:

Home

Offices

Commercial Buildings

Spa & Yoga

Other

Table of Contents

Global Candle Melt Market Report 2022 – Growth, Trend, and Forecast to 2029

Chapter 1 Candle Melt Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Candle Melt Industry

Chapter 3 Global Candle Melt Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2022)

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2022)

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Candle Melt Market Forecast (2022-2028)

Chapter 13 Appendix

