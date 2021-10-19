Reports have been springing up consistently in the course of recent months that Google’s impending Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro would have a more extensive help window than expected, and today we have some genuine reputed numbers to ponder.

As indicated by what is a yet-unverified talk, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will get four significant Android refreshes just as five years of safety patches after their authority dispatch not long from now.

On the off chance that this works out, it implies that the two Pixels dispatched in 2021 will be refreshed as far as possible up to Android 16 of every 2025, and get security refreshes until October 2026.

It would be whenever Google first has attempted a long help window, and on the off chance that it does really wind up promising this, it will kind of match Apple in gadget life span (essentially programming insightful).

Regardless of whether this will add to the Pixel line climbing to the next level in what’s to come is muddled, however everything relies upon your (and Google’s) meaning of achievement. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will in any case just be sold in a modest bunch of nations, and circulation is an enormous piece of accomplishment, maybe significantly more so than programming support.

Google’s Pixel 6 series denotes whenever that the Mountain first view organization is offering a Pixel telephone without Qualcomm Snapdragon power, as Google decides on its in-house Tensor chipset all things considered.

It’s significant that Google isn’t the main organization to utilize a custom chipset in its lead telephones in 2021, however it is the furthest down the line brand to do as such. It’s likewise the main organization to solely utilize a custom chipset in its leaders at this moment, as both Huawei and Samsung utilize a blend of custom and Qualcomm SoCs in their leaders. So it’s not difficult to see who Qualcomm’s objective is with this most recent tweet.

It’s additionally fascinating that Qualcomm posted this tweet when one reason for Google to make its own silicon is a more drawn out obligation to programming refreshes. Qualcomm’s obligation to programming refreshes has generally been exceptional than any semblance of Mediatek and Unisoc, yet at the same time misses the mark regarding Apple.