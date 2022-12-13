Gaur Seed Market to grow at a 4.00% CAGR by 2029: Global Size, Share, Growth and Trends

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the gaur seeds market will project a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Growing cultivation, production and consumption of gaur seeds especially in the developing economies in the Asia-Pacific region, increasing focus on the latest trends in the market, growing application of advanced and modern agricultural practices to improve the quality of produce, high growth in emerging countries coupled with high adoption of innovative technologies, surging need for gaur seeds by the oil and gas industry and increasing industry competitiveness are the major factors attributable to the growth of gaur seeds market. Therefore, the market value is projected to rise from USD 0.552 billion in 2020, would rocket up to USD 0.78 billion by 2029.

Botanically known as cyamopsis tetragonoloba, gaur is a legume that is consumed to treat a wide range of diseases such as diarrhoea, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), obesity, and diabetes. Also known as gavar, gawar, or guvar bean, gaur is a valuable plant in a crop rotation cycle and has many functions for human and animal nutrition. Gaur seeds are used for a wide range of applications. Gaur seeds are non-toxic in nature, low in calories, and rich in fibres and can be utilized as a powdered product to stabilize, emulsify and thicken the texture of certain food.

Growing awareness about sustainable agriculture, increase in the seed replacement rate, rising utilization of oil seed by animal feed manufacturers, and increasing rate of organic crop cultivation especially in the developing economies will emerge as the major factors fostering the growth of the gaur seeds market. Also, surging concerns regarding food safety, increasing awareness about the benefits of organic farming practices, growing rate of industrialization and rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies in regards to new product launches are other important factors fostering the growth of the gaur seeds market. High cultivation of gaur seeds in India and Pakistan, increase in demand for healthy as well as organic processed food and growing investment in product development by agricultural companies will further create lucrative and remunerative growth opportunities for the gaur seeds market.

However, lack of knowledge and awareness in the backward economies is a major factor that will pose a major challenge to the growth of the gaur seeds market. Also, dearth of required infrastructural facilities, dearth of regulations in agrarian economies and lack of technical skills especially in the underdeveloped economies will further slowdown the gaur seeds market growth rate. Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, high cost of conducting product trials, and outbreak of coronavirus would also hamper the gaur seeds market growth rate.

Competitive Landscape and Gaur Seed Market Share Analysis

The global gaur seeds market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to gaur seeds market.

Some of the major players operating in the gaur seeds market are Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Ingredion, Ashland, Vikas WSP Limited, Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd., Dabur, India Glycols Limited, Neelkanth Polymers, Lucid Group., Global Gums Chemicals, Guangrao Liuhe Chemical Co., Ltd., Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals LTD., Altrafine Gums, Supreme Gums Pvt. Ltd., Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, Rama Gum Industries Limited, Lamberti S.p.A., Nutriroma, AEP Colloids, Shree India Sino, Penford Corporation and TIC Gums, Inc., among others.

This gaur seeds market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on gaur seeds market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Gaur Seed Market Scope and Market Size

The global gaur seeds market is segmented on the basis of grade and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of grade, the gaur seeds market is segmented into food grade, industrial grade, and pharmaceutical grade.

On the basis of application, the gaur seeds market is segmented into oil and gas, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics and others.

Gaur Seed Market Country Level Analysis

The global gaur seeds market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by country by grade and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the gaur seeds market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America region dominates the gaur seeds market and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period owing to the rising research and development proficiencies, rise in the adoption of hydraulic fracking and oil well drilling by the oil and gas industry and rising initiations by the government to improve exploration activities. Asia-Pacific region is projected to score the highest growth rate owing to the increasing rate of crop cultivation and growing personal disposable income are some other important factors fostering the growth of this region.



