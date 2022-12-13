Livestock Diagnostics Market Anticipated to Expand at 7.8% CAGR During Forecast Period

Livestock diagnostics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to rise up to USD 3.6 billion by the year 2029 and grow at a CAGR of 7.8% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Livestock diagnostics is an essential tool which basically confirms the health status of livestock animals and enable pathogen identification. They are generally conducted by analyzing the samples of feces, blood and tissues of livestock, wild and pet animals. They aid in the early detection, management and control of livestock diseases including zoonosis in various end user industries such as reference lab, veterinary hospital and clinic and POC.

The factors such as increasing prevalence of various food borne and zoonotic diseases along with rising demand for livestock derived food products emerge as the major factor fostering the growth of the livestock diagnostics market. On the other hand, favorable government initiatives and technological advancements in veterinary diagnostics are further estimated to cushion the growth of the market. The need for early diagnosis and prevention of animal diseases is also projected to accelerate the market’s growth within the above mentioned forecast period. However, the high cost associated with animal diagnostics impedes the growth of the livestock diagnostics market. The dearth of veterinary practitioners for livestock is also expected to hamper the overall growth of the market.

Furthermore, the emerging markets coupled with increasing the awareness about the production losses caused due to infectious diseases in livestock by undertaking initiatives related to diagnosis of infections in livestock animals will create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the livestock diagnostics market. On the flip side, the rigid regulatory framework or the complex approval procedure involving manufacturing process inspections and other time-consuming tasks are projected to challenge the market within the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape and Livestock Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

The livestock diagnostics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to livestock diagnostics market.

Some of the major players operating in the livestock diagnostics market report are IDEXX, Abaxis, Heska Corporation, Zoetis, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Thermo Fisher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., EurolyserDiagnostica GmbH, ARKRAY USA, Inc. , Diconex, Alfa Wassermann., bioMérieux S.A., Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co., Ltd., DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, biosys, URIT Medical Electronic Group Co. Ltd., Neogen Corporation and ELITech Group among others.

This livestock diagnostics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Livestock diagnostics market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Livestock Diagnostics Market Scope and Market Size

The livestock diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, animal type and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the livestock diagnostics market is segmented into consumables, systems and software.

Based on technology, the livestock diagnostics market is segmented into immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics.

On the basis of animal type, the market is bifurcated into ruminants, poultry and swine.

On the basis of end user, the livestock diagnostics market is segmented into reference lab, veterinary hospital and clinic and POC. Livestock Diagnostics Market Country Level Analysis

The livestock diagnostics market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by product, technology, animal type and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the livestock diagnostics market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates the livestock diagnostics market due to the growing awareness regarding animal health screening, rising veterinary expenditure, and growing initiatives by government for animal herd management within the region. North America on the other hand, is expected to show lucrative growth owing to the growing livestock population and rising prevalence of various zoonotic diseases.

