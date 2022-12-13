Microalgae Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Market to Garner USD 13.4 billion, Globally, by 2029 at 11.30% CAGR: Data Bridge Market Research

Microalgae docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of USD 13.4 billion by 2029 and grow at a CAGR of 11.30% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Algae oil is an oil made from certain marine algae, and it consists of omega-3 fatty acids contained in algal oil are docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Generally, it is used along with another fatty acid to fortify infant formula. They are highly used in food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, animal feed and dietary supplements.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-microalgae-docosahexaenoic-acid-dha-market

The factors such as growing demand for DHA in infant formula, changing lifestyle and surging health consciousness among consumers all over the world emerge as the major factor fostering the growth of the market. On the other hand, the factors such as rapid rate of urbanization, increasing per capita income and growing economy are further estimated to cushion the growth of the market. However, the not able to charge at competitive prices compared to alternative poly unsaturated fatty acid sources due to high production cost, particularly DHA and eicospentaenoic acid from fish oil are the factors that are estimated to impede the growth of the microalgae docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) market.

The collaboration with domestic players and forward integration in the market will create lucrative opportunities growth of the microalgae docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) market. On the flip side, the disruption in supply chain due to restrictions caused due to COVID-19 is projected to challenge the market within the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape and Microalgae Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Market Share Analysis

The microalgae docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to microalgae docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) market.

Some of the major players operating in the microalgae docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) market report are Source Omega LLC., Deva Nutrition LLC, Goerlich Pharma GmbH, Nordic Naturals, Inc., InovoBiologic Inc., Cellana Inc., Shandong Yuexiang Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Hubei Ruiren Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Wuhan Bioco Sci. & Tech. Dev. Co., Ltd., BIOPROCESS ALGAE, LLC., Corbion, Algarithm, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Algaecytes, Algatech LTD, Lyxia, Xiamen Huison Biotech Co., Ltd, and Kangcare Bioindustry Co., Ltd, among others.

For More Information or Query, Visit @: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-microalgae-docosahexaenoic-acid-dha-market

This microalgae docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Microalgae docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Microalgae Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Market Scope and Market Size

The microalgae docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) market is segmented on the basis of type, application and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the microalgae docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) market is segmented into microalgae DHA oil, microalgae DHA powder and others.

On the basis of application, the microalgae docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) market is segmented into food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, animal feed and dietary supplements.

On the basis of distribution channel, the microalgae docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) market is segmented into convenient stores, hypermarkets/supermarket, e-commerce and stores.

Microalgae Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Market Country Level Analysis

The microalgae docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by type, application and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the microalgae docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates the microalgae docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) market due to the rapidly increasing population, rapid rate of urbanization, and changing lifestyle of consumers across the region. North America is expected to show lucrative growth due to increasing demand from end-use industries such as food and beverages and cosmetics and personal care across the region.

Fill out the Pre-Order Enquiry form for the report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-microalgae-docosahexaenoic-acid-dha-market



About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability levels and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncovering the best consumer prospects and fostering useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expanded its reach by opening a new office in the Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

We provide a variety of services such as market verified industry reports, technology trend analysis, Formative market research, strategic consulting, vendor analysis, production and demand analysis, and consumer impact studies among many others.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email – [email protected]