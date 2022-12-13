Livestock Dewormer Market Size Worth USD 9.4 billion by 2029, at 5% CAGR

Livestock dewormer market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of USD 9.4 billion by 2029 and grow at a CAGR of 5% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Livestock dewormer is an anthelmintic chemicals or drugs that is provided to livestock to rid them of helminths parasites such as flukes, roundworm and tapeworm. They have undergone a certain testing procedures and evaluation to determine their effectiveness and safety and are used to remove helminth parasites.

The factors such as rising prevalence of livestock worm infection and increasing demand for animal based-food products all over the world emerge as the major factor fostering the growth of the livestock dewormer market. On the other hand, the factors such as rising awareness amongst farmers about the hygiene and are focusing on prevention of parasitic diseases in livestock animals which along with the fact that the chemicals or drugs used as dewormers have undergone various evaluations and testing rounds to get approval from FDA is further estimated to cushion the growth of the market. However, the over-dosage of deworming drugs is a factor that is estimated to impede the growth of the livestock dewormer market.

The increased the demand for dewormers that are effective, easy to control, cost effective, and safe to use will create lucrative opportunities growth of the livestock dewormer market. On the flip side, the effects due to its over consumption in livestock can cause deafness and ataxia, depression of central nervous system, hypermetric, colics, and even deaths which is projected to challenge the market within the forecast period

Competitive Landscape and Livestock Dewormer Market Share Analysis

The livestock dewormer market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to livestock dewormer market.

Some of the major players operating in the livestock dewormer market report are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Durvet Animal Health Products, Elanco, First Priority Inc., Jeffers, Manna Pro Products LLC, Merck KGaA, Virbac, Zoetis, DSM, Ceva, Vetoquinol India Animal Health Pvt Ltd, Ourofino, TTK, among others.

This Livestock dewormer market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Livestock dewormer market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Livestock Dewormer Market Scope and Market Size

The livestock dewormer market is segmented on the basis of animal, product and end users. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of animal, the livestock dewormer market is segmented into cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and other.

On the basis of product, the livestock dewormer market is segmented into topical, injection and oral.

On the basis of end users, the livestock dewormer market is segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics and others.

Livestock Dewormer Market Country Level Analysis

The livestock dewormer market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by animal, product and end users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the livestock dewormer market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates the livestock dewormer market due to the increasing population which encourages large livestock population majorly for milk, chicken meat, and beef, in the region. North America is expected to show lucrative growth due to increased awareness amongst farmers regarding the health of livestock animals and innovation of drugs.



