Feather Meal Market Size to Reach USD 3.77 billion by 2028.

The feather meal market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.30% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 3.77 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on feather meal market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the environmental concerns globally is escalating the growth of feather meal market.

Feather meal refers to a byproduct of processing poultry and is made from poultry feathers. The process is done by partially grinding them under elevated heat and pressure, and then grinding and drying. This byproduct is utilized in formulated animal feed and in organic fertilizer. The feather meal is generally is made through a process called rendering. To cook and sterilize the feathers, steam pressure cookers with temperatures over 140 °C are used.

The growth in the agro-based industry across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of feather meal market. The rise in costs of feed raw materials and the proportional rise in the supply-demand gap for feed raw materials, and increase in in preference for organic products to encourage the adoption of biological products accelerate the market growth. The increase in demand for feather meal as a protein feed for ruminant and rise in land area under organic cultivation further influence the market. Additionally, surge in incidences of pollutions, rise in usage of various forms of biological products, increase in concerns regarding environment and trend of organic food products positively affect the feather meal market. Furthermore, research and development activities for the enhancement in the product extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, lack of clinical evidence about the digestibility of feather meal in poultry farm animal species is expected to obstruct the market growth. The high livestock feed cost is projected to challenge the feather meal market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Competitive Landscape and Feather Meal Market Share Analysis

The feather meal market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to feather meal market.

The major players covered in the feather meal market report are The Boyer Valley Company, Inc., FASA, Sanimax Industries Inc., APC Company, Inc., Apelsa Guadalajara, Terramar, West Coast Reduction Ltd., Valley Proteins, Inc., The Fertrell Company, Agro-industrial Complex Backa Topola LTD, Easy Gardener Products, NORDFEED, Jakom, SK-PSD, MoistTech, Ridley Corporation Limited, and Allanasons Pvt Ltd, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

This feather meal market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on feather meal market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Feather Meal Market Scope and Market Size

The feather meal market is segmented on the basis of nature, crude protein content, end use and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of nature, the feather meal market is segmented into organic and conventional.

On the basis of crude protein content, the feather meal market is segmented into 75-80%, 80-90%, and more than 90%.

On the basis of end use, the feather meal market is segmented into animal feed, organic fertilizers, agrochemical and others. Animal feed is further segmented into poultry feed, cattle feed, fish feed, and other animal feed products.

On the basis of distribution channel, the feather meal market is segmented into B2B and B2C. B2C is further segmented into wholesale, modern trade, specialty stores, and online retailers.

Feather Meal Market Country Level Analysis

The feather meal market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, nature, crude protein content, end use and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global feather meal market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe dominates the feather meal market because of the rise in the trend of organic food products within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period of 2021-2028 due to the huge production of agricultural produce along with the diverse animal resources in the region.

