Smart Packaging Market, The Region is Expected To Surge at Over 6.58% CAGR During the Forecast Period Till 2029

Smart packaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.58% in the above-mentioned forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:-

Smart packaging is basically packaging integrated with different technologies like biosensors and radio frequency identification technology. It is a collection of advanced packaging methods and integration of various innovative technological methods that are applicable in packaging of contents that are sensitive in nature and require better traceability. The smart packaging solutions enable the consumers to gather greater information on the quality and freshness of the contents helping improve the convenience and safety levels and even can extend the overall shelf life of the contents in an efficient manner.

The increasing demands for temperature controlled packaging solutions from the food and beverages and pharmaceutical industries due to their temperature sensitive contents is driving the growth in the market value. Moreover, companies which are in this business now-a-days are using labels for parts identification, branding which further induce the demand for the market. However, the high costs of implementation and production initially will create hindrances for the market growth rate.

The number of technologically advanced innovations presented by the major market players provide profitable opportunities for the growth of the market. The Lack of awareness amongst the various consumers which is resulting in lack of preference for these smart solutions, is projected to further dampen the market growth rate, resulting in generating challenges for the market’s growth rate.

Key Market Players mentioned in this report: 3M, Sealed Air, Bemis Company, Inc., Point Five Packaging, LLC, Mocon Denmark Holding ApS, Praxair Technology, Inc., Amcor plc, Avery Dennison Corporation, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, Stora Enso, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., American Thermal Instruments, Crown, Ampacet Corporation, Multisorb, Timestrip UK Ltd., ULMA Group, WestRock Company, UPM, LCR Hallcrest

Segmentation : – Smart Packaging Market

Smart packaging market is segmented on the basis of type, packaging technology, packaging functionality and end user vertical. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Smart packaging market on the basis of type has been segmented into active packaging, intelligent packaging, interactive packaging, controlled permeability packaging and modified atmosphere packaging. Active packaging has been segmented into antimicrobial, gas scavengers, moisture control, corrosion control and others. Gas scavengers are further segmented into oxygen scavengers, carbon dioxide scavengers and generators and ethylene (ethane) scavengers. Intelligent packaging is sub-segmented as indicators and tracking devices. Indicators are further sub-segmented into time-temperature indicators, gas indicator, quality indicators and thermochromic ink. Tracking devices are also further segmented into radio frequency identification detection (RFID) and near-field communication (NFC). Modified atmosphere packaging has been segmented into active modified atmosphere packaging and passive modified atmosphere packaging.

On the basis of packaging technology, the market has been categorized as indicators, sensors and data carriers. Sensors have been sub-segmented as biosensors and gas sensors. Data carriers have been sub-segmented into bar codes, radio frequency identification detection (RFID), 2D matrix codes, quick response codes and augmented matrix codes.

Based on packaging functionality, the smart packaging market consists of protection, containment, communication and convenience.

Smart packaging market has also been segmented based on end use vertical into food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, automotive, logistics and others. Others consist of electronic goods.

