Automotive LED Lighting Market is Expected to Boom:Koito, Magneti Marelli, Valeo

The automotive lighting system of a motor vehicle consists of lighting and signaling devices mounted or integrated to the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a motor vehicle. This lights the roadway for the driver and increases the conspicuity of the vehicle, allowing other drivers and pedestrians to see a vehicle’s presence, position, size, direction of travel, and the driver’s intentions regarding direction and speed of travel. Emergency vehicles usually carry distinctive lighting equipment to warn drivers and indicate priority of movement in traffic.

A light-emitting diode (LED) is a two-lead semiconductor light source. It is a p–n junction diode, which emits light when activated. When a suitable voltage is applied to the leads, electrons are able to recombine with electron holes within the device, releasing energy in the form of photons. This effect is called electroluminescence, and the color of the light (corresponding to the energy of the photon) is determined by the energy band gap of the semiconductor.

Because of their long life, fast switching times, and their ability to be seen in broad daylight due to their high output and focus, LEDs have been used in brake lights for cars’ high-mounted brake lights, and in turn signals for some time, but many vehicles now use LEDs for their rear light clusters. The use in brakes improves safety, due to a great reduction in the time needed to light fully, or faster rise time, up to 0.5 second faster than an incandescent bulb. This gives drivers behind more time to react. In a dual intensity circuit (rear markers and brakes) if the LEDs are not pulsed at a fast enough frequency, they can create a phantom array, where ghost images of the LED will appear if the eyes quickly scan across the array. White LED headlamps are starting to be used. Using LEDs has styling advantages because LEDs can form much thinner lights than incandescent lamps with parabolic reflectors.

In a word, Automotive LED lighting is the automotive lighting using LED.

Some of the key players are:

Koito, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Hella, Stanley, OSRAM, ZKW Group, Varroc, Car Lighting District, GUANGZHOU LEDO ELECTRONIC, CN360, Easelook, TUFF PLUS, Dahao Automotive, Bymea Lighting, Sammoon Lighting, FSL Autotech, Hoja Lighting

Global Automotive LED Lighting Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation: By Type

Exterior Lighting

Interior Lighting

Market Segmentation: By Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive LED Lighting Market Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive LED Lighting consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2016 to 2021, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automotive LED Lighting market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive LED Lighting manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive LED Lighting with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive LED Lighting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

