Personal Care Ingredients Market is to Grow at a CAGR of 4.50% During the Forecast By 2029

Personal Care Ingredients Market are the raw materials used to make skin-care products all over the world. These compounds can be utilized in skin care products as antifungal, anti-aging, skin conditioning, and other properties. Ingredients can also be divided into active and inactive categories. Anti-ageing agents, exfoliants, conditioning agents, and UV protection agents are active components, while surfactants, preservatives, colorants, and polymer compounds are inactive ingredients. The personal care ingredients have witnessed huge growth over significant growth over forecast period due to the increasing spending capacity of individuals worldwide. Furthermore, the market has benefited from the availability of a diverse range of products as a result of enterprises’ ongoing focus on innovation, propelling the global personal care ingredients market forward.

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market was valued at USD 11.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 16.78 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Recent Development

In August 2020, BASF SE has added a new production line to its Kaohsiung location in Taiwan, which will increase the production of Uvinul A Plus, a UVA (UV longest wavelength) protection component. It’s found in a variety of sun and skin care products. The production line was launched in response to increased customer demand in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape and Personal Care Ingredients Market Share Analysis

The Personal Care Ingredients market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details include company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Personal Care Ingredients market.

Some of the major players operating in the Personal Care Ingredients market are: BASF SE (Germany), Ashland (U.S.), Solvay (Belgium), Dow (U.S.), Clariant (Switzerland), Croda International Plc. (U.K.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kemira (Finland), The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD (Japan), Dow (U.S.), Henan Qingshuiyuan Technology CO., Ltd., (China), Aurora Fine Chemicals (U.S.), Zouping Dongfang Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED (U.S.), Maxwell Additives Pvt. Ltd (India), Nouryon (Netherlands), Lonza (Switzerland)

Research Methodology: Global Personal Care Ingredients Market

Data collection and base year analysis are done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The stage includes the obtainment of market information or related data through various sources and strategies. It includes examining and planning all the data acquired from the past advance. It likewise envelops the examination of information inconsistencies seen across different information sources. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more, please request an analyst call or drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Patent Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

The Study Is Segmented By Following:

The personal care ingredients market is segmented on the basis of ingredients, source, applications and chemical function and properties. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Ingredients

Antimicrobial

Preservatives

Preservatives Boosters

Bacteriostats

Antidandruff Agents

Colour Cosmetics Ingredient

Filler

Inorganic Pigment

Organic Pigment

Dyes

Conditioning Polymer

Silicones

Conditioning Protein

Polyquaterniums

Hair Fixative Polymers

PVP and Derivatives

Acrylates Copolymers

Polyurethane

Starch

Dehydroxanthan Gum

UV Absorbers

Organics

Inorganics

Emollients

Emollients Esters

Natural Oilpreser

Others

Emulsifiers

Ethoxylates

Anionic Emulsifier

Fatty Esters

Alkyl Esters

Silicones

Veg- Based Emulsifier

Surfactants

Amphoteric

Anionic

Cationic

Non-Ionics

Rheology Modifiers

Cellulosic

Inorganics

Synthetic Organics Polymers

Natural Gums

Modified Starches

Active Ingredients

Others

Source

Natural Ingredients

Synthetic Ingredients

Applications

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Make-Up

Others

Chemical function

Chelating Agents

Cream Bases

Active Ingredients

Protein Products

Lipid Layer Enhancers

Humectants

Shine Concentrates

Thickeners

Waxes

Opacifiers

Others

Personal Care Ingredients Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The personal care ingredients market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, ingredients, source, applications and chemical function and properties as referenced above.

The countries covered in the personal care ingredients market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the high demand for personal care ingredients from various luxury products such as skin care, hair care, oral care, make-up, and others within the region.

This Personal Care Ingredients market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research In Personal Care Ingredients market contacts us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

TOC of Global Personal Care Ingredients Market:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Personal Care Ingredients Market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the Personal Care Ingredients market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging market. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Personal Care Ingredients Market.

Market Growth: The growth factors of the market are discussed where the different users of the market are described in detail.

Market Segmentation: Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application, etc and custom research can be added.

Appendix: The final of the report contains conclusion part where the industrial experts opinions are included.

