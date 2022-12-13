Europe Magnesium Alloys Market Expected to Grow USD 560,013.38 million by 2029 By Opportunities & Challenges in Near Future with Different Segments and Forecast

Europe Magnesium Alloys Market are primarily used in the automotive & transportation, gearbox, front end and I.P. beams, steering column and driver’s air bag housings, steering wheels, seat frames, and fuel tank covers. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Europe magnesium alloys market is expected to reach USD 560,013.38 thousand by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Magnesium is the lightest structural material with a density of 1.74 g/cm, and alloying magnesium with metal increases the hardness, cast-ability, and strength while having a negligible effect on viscosity. Aluminum is mostly used as an alloying metal with magnesium. Magnesium Alloys have properties such as lightweight, thermal conductivity, strength, durability, corrosion resistance, and high-temperature creep.

For Instance:

In 2019, the U.S. government proposed a budget of USD 686 billion for the Department of Defense. The key investments of the budget in aircraft included 77 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, 10 P-8A Aircraft, and 15 KC-46 Tanker Replacements

In 2019, as per a study published by Boeing, North America was likely to have 9,130 new airplane deliveries by 2038, the second-highest after Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the preference for fuel-efficient vehicles is projected to boost the usage of such lightweight materials, thereby augmenting the magnesium alloys product demand

Competitive Landscape and Europe Magnesium Alloys Share Analysis

Europe magnesium alloys market competitive landscape provides details of a competitor. Components included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Europe presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width, and breadth, application dominance. The above data points are only related to the companies focus on the Europe magnesium alloys market.

Some of the major players operating in the Europe magnesium alloys market are Luxfer MEL Technologies, Shandong Feixian County Yinguang Magnesium Industry Co. Ltd., regal-mg, U.S. Magnesium LLC, Namoalloy, Dead sea Magnesium, DSM, Amacor, Dynacast, RIMA INDUSTRIAL, Mag Specialties Inc., MAGONTEC Limited, Nanjing Yunhai Special Metal Co., Ltd

Europe Magnesium Alloys Market Segmentation:

Europe magnesium alloys market is segmented based on product and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Cast alloy

Wrought alloy

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into cast alloy and wrought alloy.

Application

Automotive & transportation

Aerospace & defense

Electronics

Power tools

Others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, electronics, power tools, and others.

Europe Magnesium Alloys Market Regional Analysis/Insights

Europe magnesium alloys market is analyzed, and market size insights and trends are provided by country, deposit type, type, and application, as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Europe magnesium alloys market report are Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands and Rest of Europe.

Germany dominates the magnesium alloys market due to the increased use of such lightweight materials, increasing the usage of fuel-efficient vehicles, and increasing product demand in the region.

Research Methodology: Europe Magnesium Alloys Market

Data collection and base year analysis are done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more, please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by the DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Expert Analysis, Import/Export Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Production Consumption Analysis, Climate Chain Scenario, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Europe versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Some Points from Table of Content:

Market Overview: It includes six chapters, research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Europe Magnesium Alloys market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the competition in the Europe Magnesium Alloys Market is analyzed, by price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the Europe Magnesium Alloys market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the Europe Magnesium Alloys Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the Europe Magnesium Alloys Market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

