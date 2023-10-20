Positive Displacement Pumps Market Forecast Will Escalate Rapidly in the Future

The positive displacement pumps market is expected to grow from US$ 11.5 billion in 2021 to US$ 19.2 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2021 and 2028.

The positive displacement pumps market continues to mature with ongoing investments in several sectors such as oil & gas, water & wastewater, and food & beverage. Pump manufacturers face key market challenges, such as the need to provide pumps with high energy efficiency, value-added support services, and competitive prices. In addition, the market consolidation in the pump industry is likely to push top manufacturers to expand their product offerings, thereby penetrating newer markets. Rise in demand for positive displacement pumps in the oil & gas industry, technological advancements in pump displacements, and increase in the adoption of positive displacement pumps in wastewater treatment are the key drivers for the positive displacement pumps market.